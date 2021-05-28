Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Raised by Cormark

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.56.

NYSE:BMO opened at $104.32 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $48.87 and a one year high of $105.25. The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

