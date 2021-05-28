Quiztok (QTCON) 24-Hour Volume Hits $510,464.00

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Quiztok has a market cap of $36.54 million and $510,464.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quiztok has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,993,312 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

