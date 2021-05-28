Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ: SAMG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/28/2021 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

5/20/2021 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

5/19/2021 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

5/12/2021 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of SAMG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 164,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,671. The stock has a market cap of $229.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

