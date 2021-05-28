RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Issues Earnings Results

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 252.14% and a negative net margin of 118.36%.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.42. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $11.52.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDHL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. WBB Securities cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

