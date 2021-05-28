Reef Price Up 6.6% This Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $347.56 million and approximately $310.42 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reef has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00078770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00081482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00019241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.85 or 0.00885857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.04 or 0.09023292 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.