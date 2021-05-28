Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for zooplus (ZO1)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for zooplus (ETR: ZO1):

5/12/2021 – zooplus was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – zooplus was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – zooplus was given a new €153.00 ($180.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – zooplus was given a new €350.00 ($411.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – zooplus was given a new €265.00 ($311.76) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – zooplus was given a new €350.00 ($411.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – zooplus was given a new €350.00 ($411.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – zooplus was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of zooplus stock traded up €1.40 ($1.65) during trading on Friday, hitting €242.80 ($285.65). 15,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €249.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €201.98. zooplus AG has a 52-week low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 52-week high of €274.80 ($323.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

