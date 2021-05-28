Rise (RISE) Price Down 35.6% Over Last 7 Days

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $19,224.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016924 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000142 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00039534 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00066838 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 178,637,843 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

