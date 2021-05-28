RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 922 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $3,290,758,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.72. 63,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,773. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.85 and its 200-day moving average is $352.53. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $360.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

