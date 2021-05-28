Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

RKT opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion and a PE ratio of 5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

