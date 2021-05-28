Rocket Companies (RKT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) in the last few weeks:

5/28/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Rocket Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rocket Companies Inc.is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Rocket Companies Inc.is based in DETROIT. “

5/13/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $18.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $21.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $18.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $21.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00.

4/29/2021 – Rocket Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rocket Companies Inc.is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Rocket Companies Inc.is based in DETROIT. “

4/27/2021 – Rocket Companies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

4/21/2021 – Rocket Companies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. 15,189,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,085,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

