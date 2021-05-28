Royal Bank of Canada Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $453.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $453.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.17.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.80. The company had a trading volume of 178,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.