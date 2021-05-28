Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 6.9% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 303.9% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.76. The stock had a trading volume of 24,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,138. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $112.91 and a twelve month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

