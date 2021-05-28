salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Mizuho

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.47.

CRM opened at $225.83 on Friday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.94. The company has a market capitalization of $208.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27,686 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

