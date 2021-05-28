salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.94.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $13.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,552. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $220.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

