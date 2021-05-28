salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Barclays

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target upped by Barclays from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.47.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock opened at $225.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $208.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Jennison Associates raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 19,768,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,372,513,000 after buying an additional 709,394 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 365.7% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 33,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,040 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. KBC Group raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group now owns 87,310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KSA Capital Management bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.