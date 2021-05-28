salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.47.

NYSE:CRM opened at $225.83 on Friday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $208.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

