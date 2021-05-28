Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.6% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 101,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,365,240. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $233.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

