Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declines By 66.1%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the April 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0777 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
