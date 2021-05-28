Short Interest in Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Declines By 66.7%

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EMITF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,706. Elbit Imaging has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings.

