Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Expands By 138.5%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the April 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. 5,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $15.19.
Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $424.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.60 million. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EKTAY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.