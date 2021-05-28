Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Expands By 138.5%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the April 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. 5,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $424.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.60 million. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%.

EKTAY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

