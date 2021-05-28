Short Interest in Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Rises By 144.3%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 144.3% from the April 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBKDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,787. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 4.33%. On average, analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.