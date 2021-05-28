Short Interest in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Drops By 65.4%

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the April 29th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 568,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. 736,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,057. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $4.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

