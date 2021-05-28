Short Interest in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Drops By 63.7%

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the April 29th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NHF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 85,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,804,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,550,000 after buying an additional 238,792 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,376,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 518,533 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 84.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after buying an additional 582,706 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 45.2% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 484,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 150,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,000.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

