Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Drops By 64.8%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the April 29th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. 1,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

