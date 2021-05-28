Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Drops By 64.8%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the April 29th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. 1,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.
About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.