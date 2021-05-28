Short Interest in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Decreases By 63.8%

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the April 29th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SCVX stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. SCVX has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in SCVX by 7.1% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SCVX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SCVX by 6,963.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in SCVX in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in SCVX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,289,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

SCVX Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

