Short Interest in Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Drops By 91.2%

Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the April 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS TTCNF opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. Telit Communications has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

Telit Communications Company Profile

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Products; and Cloud & Connectivity.

