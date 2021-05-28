Short Interest in TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Drops By 59.0%

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the April 29th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TXCCQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. TranSwitch has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
TranSwitch Company Profile
