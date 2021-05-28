Short Interest in TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Drops By 59.0%

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the April 29th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TXCCQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. TranSwitch has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

Get TranSwitch alerts:

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TranSwitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TranSwitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.