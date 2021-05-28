Short Interest in Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Decreases By 66.7%

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.64. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $40.18.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

