Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Grows By 620.0%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 620.0% from the April 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNCRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

