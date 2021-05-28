Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 89,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 710,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 136.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $84.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

