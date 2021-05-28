Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00072434 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00046736 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.32 or 0.00276626 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00055557 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00033885 BTC.

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

