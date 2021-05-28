Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,328 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,837 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Starbucks worth $82,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 89,596 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 70,644 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $644,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 430,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $47,012,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 40,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.91. The stock had a trading volume of 170,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 135.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

