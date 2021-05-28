Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,544 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,003% compared to the average volume of 62 call options.

FUL traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $69.12. 572,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,188. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.82. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $70.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a $0.168 dividend. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,434,253.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,059 shares of company stock worth $3,151,089 in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $16,785,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

