Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of STERIS worth $62,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 223,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,581,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 88.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 473,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,226,000 after buying an additional 222,469 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,410,000 after buying an additional 194,964 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

STE stock opened at $190.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.05 and a 200-day moving average of $191.54. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

