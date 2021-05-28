TaaS (TAAS) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00078770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00019241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.85 or 0.00885857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.04 or 0.09023292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00090020 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.