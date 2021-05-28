TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $127.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. TDK has a 12-month low of $92.40 and a 12-month high of $175.64.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

