Tendies Reaches Market Cap of $996,826.63 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Tendies has a market capitalization of $996,826.63 and approximately $129,612.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tendies has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tendies alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00078770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00019241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.85 or 0.00885857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.04 or 0.09023292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00090020 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,905,005 coins and its circulating supply is 7,505,005 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.