Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 379.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,560 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.4% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $39,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 19.1% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 123.3% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in Tesla by 109.0% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 3,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 56.3% in the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.65.

Shares of TSLA traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $625.75. The company had a trading volume of 549,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,184,039. The stock has a market cap of $602.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $682.70. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.34 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

