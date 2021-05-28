The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 773.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,046,355. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

