The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 373.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,284 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 0.5% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,835 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,046,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $238.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.