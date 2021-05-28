The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,627 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of The GEO Group worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,940,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

GEO opened at $5.12 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $626.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.72.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEO. TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

