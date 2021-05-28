The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $320.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.94.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $13.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.85. 788,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,320,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $220.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.29 and its 200-day moving average is $226.94. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $143,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,577,392.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

