The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in The Hershey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $173.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.78 and its 200-day moving average is $154.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $175.23.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,526 shares of company stock worth $4,922,015. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

