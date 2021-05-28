The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $134.98 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $113.76 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $330.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

