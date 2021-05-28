The Simply Good Foods Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,508 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,136% compared to the typical daily volume of 122 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DA Davidson downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

