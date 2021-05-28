The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.6521 per share by the bank on Saturday, July 31st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend by 27.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

NYSE TD traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $72.10. 2,866,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.77.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

