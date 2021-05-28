Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 372.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,555,000 after acquiring an additional 361,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $473.37. 20,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,875. The stock has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $472.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.57 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

