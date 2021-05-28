Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,146 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO stock opened at $182.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

