Traders Buy High Volume of Canadian Pacific Railway Call Options (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 38,917 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,700% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,162 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.20 to $83.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $81.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,829,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,692,396. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

