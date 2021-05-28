TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in May

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the April 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TravelSky Technology stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. TravelSky Technology has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.11%.

TravelSky Technology Limited provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, clearing, and accounting and settlement services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions.

